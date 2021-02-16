Heat cools off Wildcat girls

by Mindy Carls correspondent

West Central defeated Galva 42-23 in varsity girls basketball on Friday, Feb. 12, in Biggsville.

The Heat outscored their Lincoln Trail Conference opponent 7-3 in the first period. Each team put in four points in the second, leaving West Central with an 11-7 lead at halftime.

West Central broke the game open with a 16-8 advantage in the third quarter. The Heat sizzled the nets with another 15 points in the fourth, while holding the Wildcats to eight.

Mady Reed of West Central was the game-high scorer with 19 points, including a triple and 4-for-4 free-throw shooting.

Lexi Stone led Galva with 12 points. Kali Yelm added eight; Kendall Rogers, two; and Ava Strom, one.

Stone arched in both of the Wildcat threes. West Central had two.

Galva made five of six free throws. Yelm and Stone shot 2-for-2 and Strom 1-for-1. West Central was 6-for-14 at the line.

Each team had 13 fouls.