OMS boys set schedule

Orion Middle School has released rosters and schedules for seventh and eighth grade boys basketball.

Coach Ted Leuck’s eighth graders are Duncan Adamson, Gavin Awbrey, Chris Moody, Jake Bainbridge, Jackson Peer, Ryan DeBaillie, Maddux Arnold, Parker Larson, Sawyer Fliege, Nolan Buchen and Anthony Clark.

Eighth grade cheerleaders are Svea Carlson, Violet Fiers, Linah Pettifer and Lilly Pysson.

Jim Parry, whose teaching and coaching career covers 53 years and counting, is in charge of the seventh-grade squad. Logan Kane is his assistant.

Their Chargers include Gavin Wilburn, Will Bowers, Griffin Tennant, Dylan White, Owen Voorhees, Ethan Wardlow, Kale Filler, Max Larson, John Fulkerson, Kyler Owens, Cameron Engstrom, Will Clarke, Kolt Malone, Brody Ossian and Bryan Peterson.

• 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Rockridge.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Mercer County.

• 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, vs. Sherrard in Orion.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Monmouth-Roseville.

• 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, at Knoxville.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, vs. Rockridge in Orion.

• 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, vs. Mercer County in Orion.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Sherrard.

The Illinois Elementary School Association opted not to have a state series, which would have had to start Saturday, Feb. 20, and would have shortened the regular season to two or 2-1/2 weeks.