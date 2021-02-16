Orion boys edge Riverdale

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion held on to defeat Riverdale 57-55 in Three Rivers West varsity boys basketball on Friday, Feb. 12, in Port Byron.

In the first half, Orion outscored Riverdale 13-9 in the first period and 16-11 in the second for a 29-20 halftime lead.

The Rams came out strong in the third period, putting in 18 points while holding the Chargers to 12.

With their lead trimmed to 41-38 going into the final quarter, the Chargers netted 16 points while the Rams came up with 17.

Riverdale’s Brandon Stone scored a game-high 25 points, including a 10-for-11 performance at the free-throw line.

Three Chargers scored in double figures to lead their team to avenge a loss three nights earlier in Orion. Will Dunlap spun in 14 points; Adam Burgert, 13; and Chance Stropes, 11.

Cade Weiss added nine; Will Lawson, seven; Jarrett Thornburg, two; and Trey Erdmann, one.

Orion had three treys, with Burgert roping in two and Weiss, one. Riverdale had four.

At the free-throw line, the Chargers shot 20-for-30. Thornburg was 2-for-2; Stropes, 5-for-6; Lawson and Burgert, 5-for-8; Dunlap, 2-for-4; and Erdmann, 1-for-2. Riverdale was 17-for-24.

Each team committed 23 fouls.