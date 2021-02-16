Orion Little League registration open

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion Little League is registering players for the 2021 baseball and softball seasons.

To register players, visit the Orion Little League’s Facebook page and click on the “2021 Orion Little League Baseball/Softball Registration” link to go to docs.google.com.

The post with the registration link also has links for baseball and softball age charts. First-year players need to provide a copy of their birth certificates.

Coed teams playing only in Orion will be 4- and 5-year-olds in T-ball and 6- and 7-year-olds in coach-pitch.

Baseball and softball age divisions are 7-8 coach pitch, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18.

Orion Little League could not finish last year’s season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Families that decided to apply 2020 fees to the 2021 season will not owe any fees when they register this year.

Anyone who does owe fees may mail them to Orion Little League, P.O. Box 597, Orion IL 61273. Fees include shirts and hats. Players in 7-8 coach pitch and older will wear black pants for softball and gray pants for baseball.

For more information, send a message to littleleagueorion@gmail.com.