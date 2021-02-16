Riverdale sweeps Orion girls

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Riverdale defeated the Orion varsity girls 55-28 on Monday, Feb. 8, in Three Rivers West basketball action in the Charger gym.

Earlier in the evening, the Rams topped the Charger sophs 40-34.

It was the first game of the season for the Orion teams.

Riverdale opened the varsity game with a 16-5 surge in the first quarter, then put the game away with a 24-2 run in the second.

Taking a 40-7 lead into halftime, Riverdale scored 15 points in the third period and none in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Orion put up 15 points in the third and six in the fourth.

Riley Filler led the Chargers with nine points. Jennie Abbott tossed in five; Jenna Drish and Courtney Farwell, four each; Adah Swanson and Hailey James, two apiece; and Madeline Nightingale and Marly Lillibridge, one each.

Abbott and Filler spun in one three apiece. Riverdale had six.

The Chargers were 6-for-10 at the free-throw line. Filler and Drish both were 2-for-2 and Nightingale and Lillibridge 1-for-2. Meanwhile, the Rams were 15-for-25.

Orion committed 19 fouls to 12 for Riverdale.

In the sophomore game, Orion led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Rams had a 12-4 run in the second to take a 19-12 lead at intermission. Each team added 14 points in the third, with the hosts edging Riverdale 8-7 in the fourth.

Orion had two girls scoring in double figures. Nightingale poured in 11 points and Mary Mohr added 10. Swanson put in five; Ella Sundberg, four; Katie Christensen and Kamryn Filler, two each.

Mohr roped in Orion’s only triple, while Riverdale had six.

At the free-throw line, the Chargers were 9-for-29. Sundberg was 4-for-6. The Rams were 12-for-23.

Orion was whistled for 20 fouls and Riverdale for 18.