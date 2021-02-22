Ridgewood Roundup

by Tom Akers correspondent

Ridgewood Upends Wethersfield

The Ridgewood Spartans Girls basketball team travelled to Wethersfield February 16th for an LTC game against the Flying Geese. Hannah Maher led the Spartans with fifteen points, thirteen in the second half as the Spartans pulled away from the Flying Geese to win 51 to 42.

Wethersfield took an early 9-8 lead over Ridgewood in the first quarter and managed to extend the lead to three points despite Kendall Lewis dropping six of her ten points in the second quarter.

Trailing 23 to 20 going into the second half, the Spartans outscored Wethersfield eighteen to six in the third quarter to take command of the game 38 to 29. Senior Brecken Adamson led the Spartan charge with seven points in the quarter. Adamson finished with twelve points.

The Spartans maintained the nine point lead throughout the fourth quarter to notch the 51 to 42 win. Lauren Anderson also had four points in the Ridgewood win.

Cambridge Drops two to AlWood

In the perennial meeting of the future Ridgewood Spartans, the Cambridge Vikings travelled to Woodhull for a junior high basketball game against the AlWood Aces on Tuesday, February 16th.

AlWood led 19 to 4 at the half of the seventh grade game and won by the final score of 39 to 9. Gavin Francks led the Vikings with four points, Karter Hays and Cameron Stiles each had two points, and Byron Catour added one point in the game.

The eighth grade game was a seesaw affair back and forth throughout. Both teams were tied after the first quarter. Cambridge finished a run in the second quarter to go up by four points 13 to 9 at the half.

The Vikings held that margin into the fourth quarter, however, a last minute flurry saw AlWood nip Cambridge by one point at the buzzer to get the 27 to 26 win. Ashton Staley led all scorers with fourteen points, Waylon Tucker added nine, and Josh Uhlrey had two points for Cambridge.

Buzzer Beater Downs Ridgewood

It’s a game that was on all basketball fans’ calendars, the only meeting between the Ridgewood Spartans and the Wethersfield Flying Geese on Tuesday, February 16th’s in Woodhull. The game boasted some of the top talent in the conference, Coltin Quagliano for Wethersfield and Ganon Greenman for the Spartans and as advertised, it was a great game which came down to a final shot, a midlane layin by Quagliano to give Wethersfield the 62 to 60 win.

The visiting Flying Geese to the early 19 to 16 lead after the first eight minutes with Greenman providing the firepower for the Spartans dropping eight points in the first quarter to Quagliano’s six. Both teams battled back and forth in the second quarter trading leads until a final three pointer by, you guessed it, Quagliano gave Wethersfield a one point advantage at the half.

The Spartans slowed things down in the third quarter and methodically passed and pulled away from the Flying Geese to take a three point lead 50 to 47. Greenman led the charge with nine third quarter points.

The Spartans kept the pressure on taking as much as an eight point lead in the final eight minutes but in the blink of an eye, Wethersfield found themselves ahead by one with just minutes left. A Ridgewood basket tied the game and with less than twenty seconds Wethersfield inbounded the ball and got it to their go to guy. Quagliano took the ball at the top of the key and drove the lane to lay in the winning basket as time expired. He finished the night with thirty points.

Ganon Greenman led the Spartans with twenty six points while Lucas Kessinger added fourteen, five in the fourth quarter alone. Mitchell Brooks put in ten points and Lucas Althaus had six points on the night.

Vikings Split in ROWVA

The Cambridge Vikings hit the road for the first time in their season to ROWVA Junior High for a battle with the Tigers. The seventh grade fell behind 20 to 3 at the half and lost by the final score 36 to 5. Gavin Franck led the Vikings with three points while Cameron Stiles added two points.

Ashtin Staley was a one man wrecking crew in the eighth grade contest. Staley put up eighteen points in the first half of the game, finishing with twenty seven of the Vikings forty points as the Vikings took down the Tigers 40 to 27.

Cambridge took the lead early in the game outsourcing ROWVA 14 to 2 in the first six minutes. They built the lead to 24-8 at the half, winning by the final score of 40 to 27. Waylon Tucker also scored in double figures putting up ten points while Owen Anderson added three points in the Vikings first win of the season.

Greenman Reaches Milestone Against Princes

Ganon Greenman became the all time leading scorer in boys basketball for both the cooperative and in AlWood High School History. The senior notched his 1,522nd

point Friday, February 19th in a game against Princeville. The senior had twenty three points in a five points 60 to 55 loss in LTC play.

The Princes led from the opening tip leading the Spartans 17-15 at the end of the first quarter. The Spartans managed to cut the lead to just one at the half but a late run in the third quarter put Princeville uo 51 to 46 at the end of the third.

The Spartans made their strongest run of the night in the fourth quarter as Princeville attempted to slow the game down and run out the clock. Ridgewood was able to cut the Princes’ lead to just one point with under three minutes to play but a charge call against Ridgewood followed by a technical foul put Princeille up for good giving the Spartans the five point loss.

In addition to Greenman’s twenty three, Lucas Kessinger had thirteen points and Mitchell Brooks hit three shots from beyond the arc to also finish with thirteen points.

Lady Princes Blank Ridgewood

The Princeville Lady Princes travelled to Woodhull Friday, February 19th for a matchup with the Ridgewood Spartans. The Spartans fell behind early trailing after the opening eight minutes 15 to 7. Princeville upped their lead to 30 to 17 at the half and won by the final score of 64 to 35. Kendall Lewis, Brecken Adamson, and Hannah Maher all had nine points apiece for Ridgewood.

Ciara Clark knocked in a pair of three pointers to lead the fresh/soph Spartans but Princville managed to down Ridgewood by seven 32 to 25. The Lady Princes led by four at the half but the Spartans managed to tie the game at the end of the third quarter. Princeville outscored Ridgewood 13 to 6 in the final frame to get the seven point win. Carmen Stahl and Mya Brown each had five points for Ridgewood.

Tornadoes Blow By Spartans

The A-Town Tornadoes hosted the Ridgewood Spartans in a Saturday matinee on February 20th. The Spartans fell behind by nine points after the first quarter and watched as the Tornadoes twisted their way to a fifteen point 36 to 21 lead at the half.

A-Town continued to pull away from Ridgewood in the second half winning by twenty two points 56 to 34. Hannah Maher led the Spartans with eight points hitting six of eight from the free throw line. Brecken Adamson had seven points, Kendall Lewis had six, and Mackenzie Brown added five points for Ridgewood.