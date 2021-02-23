8th grade boys split opening games

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion Middle School’s eighth grade boys opened the basketball season with a tough 37-26 loss to Rockridge on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in Edgington.

The contest was close in the first half. Rockridge had a 16-15 edge at halftime.

In the third period, the Rockets edged the Chargers 6-4.

Rockridge put 15 points on the board in the fourth, while Orion scored seven.

Scoring for Orion were Gavin Awbrey, 9 points; Maddux Arnold, six; Anthony Clark, five; and Duncan Adamson, Jake Bainbridge and Ryan DeBaillie, two each.

Each team had four triples. Awbrey and Arnold had two each.

The Chargers were 2-for-5 at the free-throw line. Awbrey shot 1-for-2. The Rockets were 5-for-12.

Orion had 26 fouls and Rockridge, 10.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Orion played Mercer County in Joy. The Chargers evened their record with a 38-26 win.

Powered by eight points from Adamson, Orion surged to a 15-5 advantage in the first period. The 10-point cushion was all the Chargers needed.

Each team scored 10 points in the second quarter and eight in the third.

The Chargers put five points on the board in the fourth, while holding the Golden Eagles to two.

Adamson poured in 19 points; Clark, 12; Arnold, five; DeBaillie, two.

Orion sharpshooters roped in three treys, including two by Adamson and one by Arnold. Mercer County had one.

At the charity stripe, the Chargers shot 3-for-11. Clark was 2-for-3 and Adamson, 1-for-2. The Golden Eagles were 6-for-10.

Officials whistled Orion for 14 fouls and Mercer County for 13.