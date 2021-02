by Mindy Carls correspondent

Galva eighth graders gave the AlWood boys all they could handle on Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the Wildcat den.

The AlWood Aces barely escaped with a 15-14 win in a contest that defense dominated. Wildcat Talan Hull led the scoring with eight points.

In the seventh grade game, the Aces won 28-19. They could not shut down Blake Stahl, who scored 16 of the Wildcat points.