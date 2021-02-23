Galva girls challenge Wethersfield

by Mindy Carls correspondent

After a 53-24 loss to Stark County, the Galva girls came close to overcoming Wethersfield only to fall 51-47.

The Lincoln Trail Conference games were at Galva.

On Friday, Feb. 19, Stark County put up 15 points to four for Galva in the first quarter. The Rebels outscored the Wildcats 10-5 in the second for a 25-9 halftime lead. After intermission, Stark County posted 28 points and Galva, 15.

Stark County’s Kelsey Berchtold was the game-high scorer with 26 points.

Galva scorers were Kali Yelm, eight points; Lexi Stone, five; Ava Strom, four; Alexis Spivey, three; and Brooklyn Taylor and Sarah Kaiser, two each.

Yelm drilled Galva’s only triple. Stark County had two.

At the free-throw line, the Wildcats shot 7-for-14. Strom hit 2-for-2; Spivey, 1-for-1; and Stone, 3-for-5. The Rebels were 9-for-15.

Galva was whistled for 16 fouls and Stark County for 14.

On Monday, Feb. 22, Wethersfield had a 17-12 lead over Galva at halftime.

After intermission, the Wildcats came out of the locker room on fire, posting 17 points in the third period and 18 in the fourth. Wethersfield had one less point than Galva for the half.

Wethersfield’s Kennady Anderson was the game-high scorer with 21 points.

Scoring for Galva were Yelm, 14 points; Strom, 12; Stone, 10; Kendall Rogers, seven, and Taylor and Spivey, two each.

Yelm roped in Galva’s only trey. Wethersfield had four.

At the charity stripe, the Wildcats shot 10-for-17. Strom was 2-for-2; Stone, 4-for-6; Rogers, 3-for-6, and Yelm, 1-for-2. The Flying Geese were 7-for-10.

Galva committed 10 fouls and Wethersfield, 21.