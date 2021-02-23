Galva Jr High girls Volleyball

by Beth Welbers

Galva Jr. High girls went up against Annawan Thursday the 18th. The Wildcat 7th grade bested the Annawan girls tow of three, with scores of 8-25, 25-17, and 25-20.

The eighth grade were swept by the Annawan girls in two matches, 20 - 25 and 15 - 25.

On Monday the Wildcat girls were in the Kewanee Central gym.

The 7th grade played three sets, with Kewanee losing the first 16 -25, then holding the Wildcats to a solitary point, 25 - 1, and taking the third with a score of 25 -11.

The 8th grade had similar results, with Kewanee taking the first match 25 - 20, and the Wildcats coming back to take the two last matches, 13 - 25 and 18 - 25.

Kalleigh Gale 32 served 23 service points in the second set including 13 ACES. She continues to be a great leader for both teams, always a good positive attitude and ready to play for the next play.

Reese Sumner 23 stepped in with 8 service points in the 1st set. The girls pulled through as a team and won the 3rd set.