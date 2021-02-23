Galva Wildcat boys drop two

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Princeville defeated Galva 72-38 in Lincoln Trail Conference varsity boys basketball on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Two days later, Orion topped Galva 70-25 in non-conference action.

The Wildcats hosted both games.

On Thursday, Princeville led 21-11 at the end of the first period, 43-25 at halftime and 65-32 at the end of the third period.

Princeville’s Sam Streittmater was the game-high scorer with 24 points.

Galva scorers were Tanner Lain, 17 points; Cayden Morse, nine; Josh Dunn, seven; Jaxson Meier and Kaden Willer, two each; and Cal Clucas, one.

Morse scored both of the Wildcat treys. Princeville had 10.

At the free-throw line, Galva was 12-for-20. Meier shot 2-for-2; Dunn, 1-for-1; Lain, 7-for-8 and Clucas and Morse, 1-for-2. Princeville made six of nine freebies.

Officials whistled the Wildcats for 10 and the Princes for 19.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, Orion thundered to a 23-4 lead in the first period. The Chargers outscored the Wildcats 19-11 in the second, 18-6 in the third and 10-4 in the fourth.

Orion’s Abram Anderson was the game-high scorer with 16 points.

Scoring for Galva were Clucas, 14; Lain, four; Cameron Devenney, four; and Michael Hawes, three.

The Wildcats had no treys, while Charger sharpshooters netted 11.

Galva made 11 of 18 free-throw attempts. Lain was 2-for-2; Clucas, 6-for-9, and Hawes, 3-for-5. Orion spun in three of five freebies.

The Wildcats committed seven fouls and the Chargers, 19.