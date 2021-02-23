Lady Leafs bowlers still undefeated

Lady Leafs added two more wins in games this past week.

On Friday February 19, the Leafs took on the Ottawa Lady Pirates. The Varsity took them out with a resounding 3288 to 1964.

Top Geneseo scores were Madison Holevoet 233, who also recorded the best series with 599, Jenah Hart 205, Breann Keller 200, Miranda Roemer 192, Jenna Morrone 190, and Tricia Elden 186.

Ottawa top scores went to McKenzie Lewis 199, Michaela Boaz 185, Laura Pool 169, Sara Meyer125 and Dawn Hudkins 102.

The Sophomore team also bowled, but Ottawa had no Junior Varsity team. Top scores were Allyson Ford, 174, Chloe Beil 140, Paige Swain 118, Chloe Allwood 115, Delaney Fouts 87, and Alicia Ibanez 69.

Geneseo vs. Rock Island

The Leafs edged out a win against Rock Island on Monday February 22. Varsity recorded a win with just 3096 to Rock Island's 2916.

Leafs recorded top scores with Jenah Hart 225, best series with 586, Jenna Morrone 212, Miranda Roemer 201, Madison Holevoet 196, Tricia Elden 175, and Allison States with 162.

Rock Island top scores were Carli Gordon 202, Livy Sholl 192, Anna Vermeire 176, Bailey Sholl 171, Macy O'Mary 169 and best series of 528, and Sarah Stevanovic 168.

Geneseo Junior Varsity bowlers also added to the win column, 2176 to 1395 over Rock Island. Top scores went to Laney Dunker 175, best series with 418, Sarah Lawrence 147, Emma Dunker 146, Katelynn Emerick 129, Olivia Mosbarger 122, and Hope Krohn 114.