Orion 7th graders open with road wins

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion Middle School’s seventh grade boys opened the basketball season with a 34-27 win over Rockridge and a 31-27 victory over Mercer County.

The Chargers played the Rockets on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in Edgington.

In the first quarter, Orion built an 11-2 lead over Rockridge. The Rockets closed some of the gap with a 12-8 edge in the second period.

With a 19-14 lead at halftime, the Chargers outscored their hosts 15-4 in the third quarter to take a 34-18 lead into the final period. The Rockets put up nine points to close out the game.

Kyler Owens led Orion with seven points. Kale Filler added six; Gavin Wilburn, Brody Ossian and Bryan Peterson, four each; Will Bowers and Owen Voohrees, three each; Will Clarke, two; and Max Larson, one.

Peterson grabbed five rebounds; Ossian, four; Owens, three; and Cam Engstrom and Kale Filler, two each.

Filler nabbed three steals; Larson, Kolt Malone and Owens, two each; and Peterson, one.

Clarke had three assists; Owens and Wilburn, two each; and Filler, Larson and Peterson, one apiece.

A day later, Orion traveled to Joy to play Mercer County.

The Chargers clung to a 6-3 lead in the first quarter. In the second, the Golden Eagles edged their guests 12-10.

With a 16-15 lead coming out of the locker room for the third quarter, Orion outscored Mercer County 8-4 to build a little cushion.

The Golden Eagles managed an 8-7 edge in the fourth qarter.

Owens tallied 12 points; Clarke, eight; Peterson, three; Bowers, Filler, Engstrom and Ossian, two.