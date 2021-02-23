Orion Soccer Club begins registratation

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion Soccer Club is registering boys and girls for the spring season, which consists of six games on Saturdays in April and May.

A player must have been born before Dec. 31, 2015, to play. First-time players must submit a copy of their birth certificate with the registration form.

Teams will be assigned by age to Under 6,U- 8, U-10, U-12 and U-14 divisions.

Registration forms and fees must be turned in or postmarked by Monday, March 15. After that date, a late fee will be added (no exceptions).

Mail one form per child to Orion Soccer Club, P.O. Box 754, Orion IL 61273.

Forms went home in the Friday folders of C.R. Hanna Elementary School students on Feb. 26. Also, forms may be downloaded from Orion Soccer Club’s Facebook page.

For more information, send a message to OrionILsoccer@gmail.com.