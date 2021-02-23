Rockets top Orion boys

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Rockridge defeated Orion 65-42 in Three Rivers West boys basketball on Friday, Feb. 19.

The Rockets scored more than half of their points from beyond the arc, firing in 12 triples for 36 points.

Rockridge surged to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter, then added 16 points to 7 for Orion in the second to take a 36-13 lead into the locker room.

A minute into the game, Will Dunlap put Orion’s first points on the board to tie the score at 2-2.

Rockridge had a 13-2 lead before Orion’s Jared Mohr hit for two with 1:35 left in the first.

Charger Will Lawson put in two more before the quarter ended.

As the second period began, Orion’s Adam Burgert drove the lane and found the net. Rockridge led 20-8.

Dunlap found the range from inside and outside the arc for five points during the third.

The Chargers made a run at the Rockets in the third period, outscoring their guests 21-16.

Trailing by 23 points as halftime ended, Orion cut the deficit to 13 points with a little over two minutes to go in the third.

Chance Stropes ignited the flurry of scoring with six quick points on an old-fashioned three and a triple.

Dunlap and Mohr each hit for two before the quarter was half over.

Cade Weiss found the range from beyond the arc.

Burgert and Dunlap scored deuces, and when Dunlap tacked on a free throw, Rockridge’s advantage was cut to 47-34.

But that’s as tight as the game would get. The Rockets started to expand their lead with five points before the period ended.

Rockridge put in 13 points in the fourth, while Orion added eight.

As the fourth quarter began, Charger Josh Spranger stole the ball and fed it to Dunlap for two points.

A couple of minutes later, Spranger’s pass found Dunlap again for two more points.

Near the end of the game, Jarrett Thornburg bounced the ball across the lane to Stropes, who passed it back with Thornburg in position to put in two points.

Rocket Jenson Whiteman led all scorers with 35 points.

Dunlap paced Orion with 18 points. Stropes tossed in eight; Lawson, five; Mohr, four; Weiss, three; and Thornburg and Burgert, two each.

Orion’s three triples were divided among Weiss, Dunlap and Stropes. Rockridge roped in 12.

The Chargers made five of seven free throws. Dunlap shot 3-for-3 and Lawson and Stropes, 1-for-1. The Rockets were 6-for-7.

Each team committed 11 fouls.

Sophomore game

Rockridge defeated the Orion sophomores 34-30, but only after fighting off a furious Charger attack in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets had a 28-21 lead at the end of the third. The Chargers spun in 13 points while holding the visitors to six.

Trey Erdmann led Orion with eight points. Cole Kimball put in six; Kane Lieving, five; Kameron Weaver, four; Gus Nedved, three; Caiden Mielke and Lucas Dunlap, two each.

Orion roped in five treys, with Erdmann and Kimball connecting on two each and Nedved, one. Rockridge had one.

The Chargers made five of 12 free throws. Weaver was 2-for-2 and Erdmann 2-for-4. Meanwhile, the Rockets were 7-for-16 at the line.

Orion committed 17 fouls and Rockridge, 12.