Rockridge girls outscore Orion

by Mindy Carls correspondent

The visiting Rockridge Rockets defeated the Orion Chargers 44-24 in varsity girls basketball on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Rockridge ran to a 15-3 lead in the first quarter of the Three Rivers West game.

The Rockets had a 9-0 lead when Charger Courtney Farwell spun in the home team’s first points with three minutes to go in the first period. Just before the period ended, Orion’s Madeline Nightingale hit from the free-throw line.

Each team scored seven points in the second. Hailey James started the quarter with a free throw for Orion.

After James forced a Rockridge player to turn the ball over on a 3-second call, Farwell connected on a deuce.

In the last two minutes of the quarter, Jennie Abbott and Mary Mohr hit for two.

Rockridge led 22-10 at intermission.

The Rockets outscored the Chargers 11-5 in the third and 11-9 in the fourth.

Orion’s points in the third came from Mohr early in the period, when she spun in a free throw, and late in the period, when Adah Swanson and Ella Sundberg each found the basket.

In the fourth, the Charger points came from beyond the arc (Jenna Drish, three points), inside it (Farwell, two) and from the free-throw line (Kamryn Filler, two, and James and Abbott, one each).

Rocket Madison Heisch led all scorers with 12 points.

Scoring for Orion were Farwell, six points; Drish, five; Abbott, three; Swanson, Filler, Sundberg and James, two each; and Nightingale and Mohr, one apiece.

Drish roped in Orion’s only trey. Rockridge had three.

The Chargers were 7-for-18 at the free-throw line. Filler shot 2-for-3; James, 2-for-4; and Abbott and Mohr, 1-for-2. The Rockets were 9-for-17.

Officials whistled Orion for 14 fouls and Rockridge for 17.

Sophomore game

Holding off Rockridge in the fourth quarter, Orion won the sophomore game 33-30.

The Chargers had a 24-19 lead at the end of the third period, with a five-point cushion enough to withhold the Rockets’ 11-9 flurry in the fourth.

Rockridge’s Chloe Strachan led all scorers with 18 points.

Swanson paced Orion with 16 points, followed by Mohr, five; Katie Christensen and Nightingale, four each, and Filler and Sundberg, two apiece.

The Rockets rifled in two treys.

Orion was 7-for-24 at the free-throw line. Mohr hit 3-for-6.

The Chargers were whistled for eight fouls and the Rockets for 15.