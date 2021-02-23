Sherrard builds lead over Orion

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Sherrard overcame host Orion 53-20 in varsity girls basketball on Monday, Feb. 22.

The Tigers took a 19-8 advantage in the first quarter of the Three Rivers West game. Sherrard outscored Orion 13-3 in the second, 11-1 in the third and 10-8 in the fourth.

Tigers Taylor Barber and Charlotte Frere led all scorers with 11 points each.

Orion scorers were Hailey James, six; Adah Swanson, four; Madeline Nightingale, Ella Sundberg and Courtney Farwell, three each; and Katie Christensen, one.

The Chargers had no treys. Their guests had four.

Orion was 6-for-13 at the free-throw line. Nightingale shot 1-for-1; Sundberg, 3-for-4, and Farwell, 1-for-2. Sherrard was 7-for-11.

The Chargers were whistled for 11 fouls and the Tigers for 12.

Sophomore game

Sherrard won the sophomore game 44-23. The Tigers led by only three at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Chargers 11-8 in the second, 14-4 in the third and 11-6 in the fourth.

Mary Mohr, Nightingale and Sundberg each tossed in five points and Christensen and Swanson, four apiece.

Orion had one three, spun off the fingers of Mohr. Sherrard had three.

The Chargers shot 2-for-9 at the free-throw line. The Tigers were 5-for-6.

Orion committed 13 fouls and Sherrard, nine.