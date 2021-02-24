Senior Night for Geneseo boys basketball

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

GHS AND ROCK ISLAND

In summarizing the performance of the GHS Boys’ Basketball team in two games held on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Friday, Feb. 19, Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach Brad Storm said a pattern is definitely emerging.…”We are showing that we can play with opponents in the WB6, but that we can’t afford let ups in intensity, focus or competitiveness. We don’t have the room for errors or lack of going as hard as we can to beat those teams.”

In the contest with Rock Island on Feb. 16, Coach Storm said the Leafs “competed fine the first quarter. We made a few mistakes, but hung in there and were down 15-10. But in the second quarter we didn’t handle their size and athleticism very well as their pressure defense got to us.”

He said there were too many turnovers from poor decisions or lack of movement that allowed the Rocks to outscore the Leafs by nine points to give them a 14-point lead at halftime.

Storm said, “The third quarter was the read decider. We couldn’t execute offensively and turnovers and misses resulted in a lot of easy transition points for the Rocks as they scored 21 points in that quarter to our six.”

That quarter opened the path to a victory for the Rock Island team, 76-34.

Bristol Lewis was the lead scorer with 16 points; Kyle Traphagan had nine, and points also were contributed from Anthony Pierce, Kade Ariano and Nathan VanDeWoestyne.

Storm said, “Rocky had 11 players score in a very balanced attack.”

GHS AND EAST MOLINE UTHS

Varsity Coach Brad Storm doesn’t think the final score of the contest between Geneseo and United Township High School on Friday, Feb. 19, was “an indicator of the game.”

“Knowing that UT won at Rock Island to open the WB6 season, we knew we had to come out strong and play really well,” he said. “We didn’t come out well, but we did have segments of the game where we played well. They jumped out to a 22-4 first quarter lead behind some very good shooting and some defensive mistakes.”

Offensively, Coach Storm said the Leafs did not have a good flow and he wasn’t sure if it was that there had been a change in lineups for Senior Night or what UT was doing defensively, “but we really couldn’t get anything generated that ended with made shots.”

In the second quarter of the game the Leafs outscored the Panthers 15-7 behind a combination of better defensive play and more movement on offense….”We handled

their pressure better and got some easy baskets. We probably outplayed the Panthers overall in the second quarter, although they didn’t allow us to get closer than 10 that half.”

He credited his team for “some great play” in the third quarter when the Leafs cut the lead to seven.

“But, then a lapse allowed them to go on an 11-2 run and we found ourselves down 46-32 going into the final quarter,” he said. “I was proud that we didn’t quit. In fact, we outplayed them the first four minutes of the fourth period and cut the led back to seven with over four minutes to go. Then we had a turnover that they scored on, another turnover that they hit a 3-pointer on, and then a third consecutive turnover that led to them shooting two free throws. They missed them both, but got the offensive rebound and scored a layup. That was seven points they got where we never even got a shot off and it put us down 14 again which just didn’t allow us to recover from.”

The Leafs lost to the Panthers, 61-46, and Storm said, “There were significant portions of that game where we were the better team on the court. But the times when they were the better team, we didn’t manage things well and they dominated us during those segments. That’s what we need to fix. I feel for this team because I believe they are good enough to compete and win some of these games, but I don’t know if they believe it. There are times when they seem to just ‘accept’ teams taking it to us and they don’t’ have to do that. I really want them to get over that mental obstacle. They have all the things they can bring that can help us, and if they bring it all the time then we will keep getting better.”

Kyle Traphagan led the scoring with 15 and others who contributed: Thomas Henson, 8; Anthony Pierce, 7; Kade Ariano, 6; PJ Moser, 4; Bristol Lewis, 3, and Charlie Clauson, 3.