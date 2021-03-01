Dan D. Outdoors

by Dan Dauw columnist

LLV

All of you have seen an LLV. It is short for “Long Life Vehicle” and they are used to deliver mail by the U.S. Postal Service. When I was a letter carrier we used 3 wheel gas powered vehicles with canvas and then fiberglass bodies. Eventually, because of the heavy mail volume, the USPS gave us new right hand drive Jeeps. Good in the summer, except for vapor locks in the 4 cylinder versions, and not 4 wheel drive. Anyway, I see where the Postal Service is finally going to send the LLVs out to pasture with a final decision made on a new type of vehicle this year. The LLV has an aluminum body setting on an S10 frame with a 4 cylinder engine getting about 9 miles per gallon. Postal officials are looking at 3 different versions for the delivery fleet. Hopefully they will go to all-wheel drive and of a hybrid design.

Ice Fishing at GG

A week ago last Tuesday five of us Geneseo Izaak Walton members ventured out on the ice at the Giant Goose Main Lake. It was a beautiful day, but the fishing was slow. We gathered in a large circle and drilled holes at least 15 inches thick. The ice fishermen were Glenn Sigwalt, Larry Wieneke, Vic Bianchetta, Brian Herron and myself. I took a photo, but it didn’t come out very good.

Piccadilly Commandos

That was the name given by WW2 American servicemen for London prostitutes who sold their services near Piccadilly Circus. Phone booths were a popular place for deeds rendered because it was believed that one could not get pregnant standing up. I recently read a chapter about such adventures in the book, “Deadly Sky.” It reminded me of when I was a sailor and our ship would drop anchor at various foreign ports. On our way “across the pond” we were shown a 16mm film on VD. The film made you think twice about partaking in the world’s oldest profession.

Fencing

No, not the fence you have in your yard to keep Fido at bay. I mean the sport of fencing. You really don’t hear much about that sport. Lorna participated in fencing at Iowa State University. She enjoyed it. Back then the fencers were not hooked up electronically, but they did wear protective equipment. I was surprised to find out that there are many universities, including Illinois, Illinois State, Iowa and Iowa State, that offer the fencing curriculum. Not now at my age, but I think it would have been fun to try that sport. “On guard!”

Fingerprinting

That being just one of the many dumbest pieces of legislation introduced by Illinois Senator, Ram Villivalam (D), and Representative Kathleen Willis (D). They want to “fix” the Firearm Owner I.D. card (FOID). Their wish is to mandate FOID applicants to submit to fingerprinting (So we are “criminals” right off the get-go). Criminalize private transfers, with violations being punished as a Class 4 felony. Here is another beauty. All FOID applicants will pay all costs for fingerprinting and processing the background check on top of the application fee, so around $150.00. It gets even dumber, but I’ve not the space to cover the other violations of the Second Amendment.

Humor

It is best not to do snow angels in a dog park. What did the sun say when it was introduced to the earth? “Pleased to heat you!” Did you know Glenn Sigwalt invented bug spray? It’s true. He started from scratch. What do computers eat when they get hungry? Chips. How do they do that, you ask? They take mega-bytes.