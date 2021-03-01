Geneseo girls record win over Sterling

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

The Lady Leafs recorded their third straight win with a 79-52 victory over Sterling on Tuesday, Feb. 23, in Geneseo.

The win puts the Lady Leafs at 5-2 for the season and 4-2 in the Western Big 6 Conference.

Coach Scott Hardison said, “Tonight’s 25-point win really took off in the first quarter when we opened with a 21-2 score to start the game. We were only minutes into the game when both Abbi and Maddi Barickman each had two three-point field goals in that stretch.”

The Barickman twins, GHS seniors Abbi and Maddi, were the key to success in the contest with Maddi Barickman totaling 15, in addition to five steals and five rebounds, and her sister Abbi adding nine to the final figure.

Junior Ali Rapps had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals in the contest. Junior Kammie Ludwig was the high scorer with 23 points.

Hardison added, “In addition, two reserve players, Danielle Beach and Jordan Porter, were key in defensive stops in the first half.”

“Our defense and rebounding is steadily improving and is going to be the key for the rest of the season,” he added.

The GHS sophomores lost by one point to Sterling, 40-39; and the freshman girls defeated Sterling, 46-16.