Geneseo girls shut down Galesburg

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

GENESEO - When the Geneseo Lady Leafs shut down the Galesburg girls’ basketball team on Friday, Feb. 26, at Geneseo, the Lady Leafs put themselves in competition with three other teams at the top of the Western Big 6 conference.

With their 54-53 victory, Geneseo now shares the Western Big 6 standings with Galesburg, Rock Island and Moline.

For Geneseo fans, it was an “edge of the seat” final few minutes in the GHS-Galesburg contest. With about a half-a- minute left in the game, the Geneseo girls were ahead 54-48, until Galesburg’s Aubree Peck’s 2-point basket and Lauren Livingston’s 3-pointer put the Lady Silver Streaks within a single point of Geneseo. The game ended before the ball was tossed inbound by the Leafs with Geneseo fans breathing a sigh of relief.

Geneseo Coach Scott Hardison expected his team to rise to the occasion, and “that’s exactly what they did,” he said, adding that he was happy with their performance. “We were able to get revenge from an earlier season loss at Galesburg.”

“I thought (sophomore) Annie Wirth played her best overall game of the season,” he said. “She rebounded really well and was aggressive offensively in the post.”

Wirth had a big night on the court with a total of 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Hardison said, “Ali Rapps (a junior) got the responsibility of holding Galesburg’s star, Riley Jenkins, and really frustrated her the whole evening, keeping her to 12 points which is below her season average,”

“We really stressed ball pressure and rebounding this week (Feb. 22-26) at practice and I think there was a direct correlation to our improvement in those things in the game,” Hardison said.

Galesburg was led in scoring by Livingston who was hot behind the three-point arc the entire evening. She totaled 22 points and Peck had 12 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

The Geneseo sophomore girls defeated Galesburg sophomores – 37-33, and the GHS freshman lost to Galesburg – 55-29.