Ridgewood Roundup

by Tom Akers correspondent

Ridgewood Sweeps Boilermakers

The Ridgewood Spartans travelled to Kewanee on Monday, February 22nd for a non-conference matchup with the Kewanee Boilermakers. Brecken Adamson put up her highest total for the season knocking in fifteen points as the Spartans cruised to an eleven point win 45 to 34.

Ridgewood held a two point lead after the first quarter but a pair of three pointers from Kendall Lewis put the Spartans up by eight at the half. Lewis finished with eight points.

It was Adamson’s turn in the third quarter dropping seven of her fifteen points in the third quarter alone. Ridgewood outscored Kewanee 12 to 8 to take a 36 to 24 point lead into the fourth quarter. The Spartans continued to pull away in the fourth quarter on their way to the eleven point win.

Brooke Jackson added seven points on the night while Lauren Anderson, Hannah Maher, and Tatum Miller each added four points in the Spartan win.

Heidi Leander broke out in the fresh/soph game putting up twelve points as the Spartans took a 21 to 12 lead at the half and won by nineteen points 49 to 30. Brynlee Wirt added seven points while Ciara Clark, Carmen Stahl, and Mya Brown each had six points apiece.

Vikings Drop Two to Braves

The Cambridge Junior High Boys Basketball team hosted Annawan on Monday, February 22nd. Annawan took a big 32 to 7 lead into the halftime of the seventh grade game and won by the final score of 52 to 17. Gavin Franks led the Vikings with sixteen points and Byron Catour added a free throw for one point.

The eighth grade trailed 24 to 14 at the half of the second game and lost by twenty 46 to 26. Ashton Staley had eighteen points, Waylon Tucker had four points, and Owen Anderson and Josh Uhlry added two points apiece for Cambridge.

Spartans Sweep Rebels

The Ridgewood Spartans completed their second varsity and fresh/soph sweep in a row downing the Stark County Rebels on Tuesday, February 23rd. Playing on the road, the varsity girls came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Rebels 35 to 32.

Stark County kept Ridgewood to single digits throughout the first half leading 9-5 after the first quarter and 17 to 9 at the half. However, the Spartans began to slowly creep back into the game in the third quarter. The Spartans managed to cut the Rebel lead to just six thanks, in part to a big three pointer from senior guard Lauren Anderson, Anderson would finish with eight points.

The Spartans continued to chip away at the Rebel lead in the fourth, Brecken Adamson, who was held scoreless in the entire first half found her groove at the free throw line knocking in six out of seven from the charity stripe. Ridgewood completed the comeback in the fourth quarter in which they outscored Stark County 14 to 5 to get the three point win.

Kendall Lewis finished with eight points, six of them in the second half and Hannah Maher added five points in the Ridgewood win.

The fresh/soph game went a little more smoothly for Ridgewood who led the entire game ahead 14 to 11 at the half and cruising to the ten point 31 to 21 point win. Mya Brown led all scorers with eleven points, Carmen Stahl added eight points, and Heidi Leander finished with six points.

Rebels Sweep Vikings

On Wednesday, February 24th the Cambridge Vikings travelled to Stark County for a pair of junior high boys basketball games. The seventh grade fell behind early trailing 26 to 14 at the half and losing by the final score of 56 to 24.

Gavin Franks led Cambridge in scoring with fifteen points, Hayden McCleary-Larson knocked in a three pointer, his only basket of the game for three points, and Karter Hays and Byron Catour each had two points for the Vikings.

In the eighth grade contest, Ashtin Staley had fifteen points but the Vikings came up short losing by eight points 30 to 22. Stark County led by ten at the half but pulled away in the second half. Wesley Herrick had three points while Waylon Tucker and Owen Anderson each added two points apiece.

Vikings Split

Cambridge Junior High headed down the highway on Thursday, February 25th for a pair of games against Williamsfield. The Bombers led by one at the halftime of the seventh grade game but pulled away in the second half to win 43 to 21. Gavin Franks led the Vikings with fourteen points while Hayden McCleary-Larson had three points and Karter Hays and Byron Catour had two points apiece.

Williamsfield led the eighth grade contest at the end of the first quarter 6 to 4 but the Vikings came back in the second quarter to take a three point 11 to 8 lead into the halftime locker room.

The two teams battled back and forth throughout the second half with Cambridge holding a three point lead going into the fourth quarter. The two teams battled to a 23 to 23 tie at the end of regulation. Owen Anderson scored a three pointer to give Cambridge the lead in the overtime period as the Vikings earned the overtime win by the slimmest of margins 26 to 25.

Ashtin Staley led all scorers with seventeen points, Staley was seven of eleven from the free throw line. Owen Anderson added seven points including the game winning shot from beyond the arc and Waylon Tucker finished with two points for the night.

Spartan Sweep Up Red Storm

One game wasn’t close while one came down to the final seconds as the Ridgewood Spartan Girls Basketball hosted United on Friday, February 26th. The Red Storm kept the varsity contest close in the first eight minutes trailing by four points.

It was, however, the second quarter when the Spartan pressure began to open the game up. Ridgewood put on a three quarter court press taking advantage and reaped the benefits of the flustered Red Storm. Kendall Lewisand Brecken Adamson combined for thirteen points in the quarter as Ridgewood outscored United sixteen to three to blow the game open 27 to 10.

The Spartans continued to pull away in the second half leading by twenty five at the end of the third and winning by that same margin 46 to 21. Adamson led the Spartans with thirteen points and Lewis added eight points. Hannah Maher had six points and Brooke Jackson and Sarya DeLeon Harreld each finished with five apiece.

The Fresh/Soph game was a much closer affair, Ridgewood led by just one at the half 15 to 14. The Spartans kept that same margin at the end of the third but saw United rally to take the lead in the final minutes.

Trailing by two points with time running out, Ciara Clark spotted up on the left wing beyond the arc and calmly nailed the three pointer to give Ridgewood the win. Mya Brown led the Spartans with thirteen points, Heidi Leander had six, and Clark finished with five points including the game winner.

Ridgewood Senior Day Against Elmwood

Coming off a sweep the night before, the Ridgewood Spartan Girls Basketball team quickly washed their home uniforms for an afternoon matinee against Elmwood on Saturday, February 27th in Woodhull.

Ridgewood trailed by one after the first quarter but Elmwood went on a run in the second quarter outscoring Ridgewood 17 to 6 to take a twelve point lead into halftime.

The Spartans turned up the pressure in the third quarter with their three quarter court press and worked their way to single digits trailing by just five points going into the fourth quarter. Elmwood regrouped in the final eight minutes winning by eight, 40 to 32.

Brecken Adamson led the Spartans with eleven points, nine of them in the second half. Kendall Lewis was four for four from the free throw line putting up ten points, and Hannah Maher added four points.

Elmwood pulled away in the first half of the fresh/soph game leading by seventeen at halftime and winning by the final score 42 to 16. Ciara Clark and Carmen Stahl each had four points apiece and Mya Brown and Brynlee Wirt each had three points in the game.

The Spartans recognized their seniors after the game. The Spartans have nine seniors on their team this year including; Brecken Adamson, Lauren Anderson, Brooke Jackson, Kendall Lewis, Tatum Miller, Bella Tucker, Mackenzie Brown, Natalie Wilson, and Sarya DeLeon-Harreld.