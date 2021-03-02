Charger boys score two wins

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion’s varsity boys basketball team collected wins over Stark County and Sherrard last week.

The Chargers demolished the Stark County Rebels 70-53 on Thursday, Feb. 25, in a non-conference game in Orion. A day later, they defeated Three Rivers West rival Sherrard 46-38 on the road.

Stark County started Thursday’s game with a 20-17 lead in the first quarter, but Orion exploded for 23 points in the second, while holding the visitors to 10 points.

In the second half, the Chargers outscored the Rebels 14-10 in the third quarter and 16-13 in the fourth.

Orion’s Will Dunlap led all scorers with 21 points. Josh Spranger added 13 and Adam Burgert, 12. Chance Stropes tossed in eight; Cade Weiss, seven; Will Lawson, five, and Abram Anderson and Jared Mohr, two.

Charger sharpshooters rifled in four treys. Burgert had two and Lawson and Weiss, one each. The Rebels had eight.

Orion made 12 of 15 free throws. Weiss was 4-for-4; Lawson and Burgert, 2-for-2; Dunlap, 3-for-4, and Spranger, 1-for-2. Stark County was 5-for-11.

Officials whistled the Chargers for 12 fouls and the Rebels for 16.

Stark County won the sophomore game 51-36.

Kane Lieving led Orion with 16 points, while Lucas Dunlap added eight; Derrick Nelson and Gus Nedved, three each; Caiden Mielke, Cole Kimball and Kameron Weaver, two apiece.

Orion arched in two triples, one by Lieving and one by Nedved. Stark County had five.

At the free-throw line, the Chargers were 6-for-12. Weaver and Dunlap shot 2-for-2. The Rebels were 4-for-12.

Orion had 17 fouls and Stark County, 12.

On a rainy Friday night in Sherrard, the Tigers worked their way to an 11-8 early lead.

In the second quarter, Orion outscored Sherrard 15-6 for a 23-17 lead at halftime.

The Tigers narrowed the gap with a 14-10 edge in the the third period.

With their lead trimmed to 33-31, the Chargers came up 13 points while holding the Tigers to seven in the fourth quarter.

Spranger led all scorers with 14 points. Dunlap added 12 and Weiss, 11.

Stropes contributed four points; Burgert, three; and Anderson, two.

Orion roped in three treys, all by Weiss. Sherrard also had three threes.

The Chargers shot 13-for-17 at the free-throw line. Burgert and Spranger hit 4-for-4; Weiss, 2-for-2; and Dunlap, 3-for-6. The Tigers were 5-for-9.

Orion was whistled for 14 fouls and Sherrard for 16.