Galva Jr. High scoreboard
Geneseo Republic
Galva vs. Kewanee in the Kewanee gym on February 23.
7th grade boys Galva 31 to Kewanee 12
8th grade boys Galva 33 to Kewanee 45
Galva vs. Kewanee Visitation at Kewanee on February 24.
7th grade boys 28 to Visitation 18
8th grade boys 49 to visitation 15
Galva vs. ROWVA at ROWVA on February 27
7th grade boys 35 to ROWVA 27
8th grade boys 29 to ROWVA 24
Galva vs Cambridge at Cambridge March 1
7th grade boys 42 to Cambridge 22
8th grade boys 9 to Cambridge 41