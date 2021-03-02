Galva Jr. High scoreboard

Geneseo Republic

Galva vs. Kewanee in the Kewanee gym on February 23.

7th grade boys Galva 31 to Kewanee 12

8th grade boys Galva 33 to Kewanee 45

Galva vs. Kewanee Visitation at Kewanee on February 24.

7th grade boys 28 to Visitation 18

8th grade boys 49 to visitation 15

Galva vs. ROWVA at ROWVA on February 27

7th grade boys 35 to ROWVA 27

8th grade boys 29 to ROWVA 24

Galva vs Cambridge at Cambridge March 1

7th grade boys 42 to Cambridge 22

8th grade boys 9 to Cambridge 41