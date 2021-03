Geneseo Republic

Galva vs United at United Saturday Feb 27

Galva 8th grade out 3 starters left short to United but worked hard and played as a team.

Record 4-6

Galva 8th grade falls short on 2 sets

Set 1. 18. 25

Set 2. 15 25

Galva 7th Grade

Set 1. 25 19

Set 2. 25. 21

Galva 7th grade record 9-1

Galva 7th grade out 3 starters pulled together as a team an left United with a 2 set win.