Geneseo bowlers honored at Senior Night

Geneseo Republic

On February 24, the GHS boy’s bowling team honored their seniors and came away with a win over Sterling. Leading the varsity with a 614 series was Justin Ford. Jacob Endress had the high game (229) for the varsity team. Sebastian Einfeldt added a 588 series with Tyler Durnell close behind with a 518. Rounding out the varsity was Aidan Grafft and Kaden Splear.

The boy’s JV team was on fire with Gabe Durnell who shot a powerful 707 series and high game 256. Landon Pruett bowled an impressive 675. Rounding out the JV team was Carson McKeag, Andrew Thoene, Carter VanKlaveren and Matt Krohn.