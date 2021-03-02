SUBSCRIBE NOW
Geneseo bowlers honored at Senior Night

Geneseo Republic
Front Row: L to R Logan Sims, Justin Ford, Sebastian Einfeldt, Andrew Thoene Back Row: L to R Tyler Durnell, Jacob Endress, Carson McKeag, Kaden Splear, Aidan Grafft

On February 24, the GHS boy’s bowling team honored their seniors and came away with a win over Sterling.  Leading the varsity with a 614 series was Justin Ford.  Jacob Endress had the high game (229) for the varsity team.  Sebastian Einfeldt added a 588 series with Tyler Durnell close behind with a 518.  Rounding out the varsity was Aidan Grafft and Kaden Splear.

 The boy’s JV team was on fire with Gabe Durnell who shot a powerful 707 series and high game 256.  Landon Pruett bowled an impressive 675.  Rounding out the JV team was Carson McKeag, Andrew Thoene, Carter VanKlaveren and Matt Krohn.