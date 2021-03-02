Orion 8th graders trim Mon-Rose

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion’s eighth grade boys basketball team split games with Prairieland Conference opponents.

Sherrard defeated Orion 33-19 on Monday, Feb. 22, in the Charger gym.

Orion had a slim 8-6 lead in the first period, only to have Sherrard take the lead with an 11-7 advantage in the second.

With a 17-15 edge at halftime, the Tigers expanded their lead with a 9-4 margin in the third quarter and 7-0 in the fourth.

Scoring for Orion were Gavin Awbrey, six points; Duncan Adamson, four; Maddux Arnold, three, and Jake Bainbridge, Jackson Peer and Anthony Clark, two each.

Charger sharpshooters had three treys, two by Awbrey and one by Arnold. The Tigers had one.

Orion was 0-for-1 at the free-throw line. Sherrard was 4-for-4.

Officials whistled the Chargers for nine fouls and the Tigers for 11.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Orion cruised by Monmouth-Roseville 43-30 in Joy.

“The boys played well and moved the ball,” Charger coach Ted Leuck said.

Mon-Rose took a 9-5 lead in the first period, but Orion knotted the score with a 17-13 advantage in the second.

After intermission, the Chargers controlled the game. They outscored the Titans 14-4 in the third quarter and 7-4 in the fourth.

Arnold threw down eight of his 13 points in the second, when he had two treys and a deuce. Ryan DeBaillie also fired in his triple during the period.

While Orion was putting in four from beyond the arc, Mon-Rose had one.

Adamson scored nine points; Anthony Clark, eight; Awbrey, five; DeBaillie, three; Bainbridge and Nolan Buchen, two; and Chris Moody, one.

At the free-throw line, Orion was 7-for-13. Awbrey was 1-for-1; Adamson, 3-for-6; Clark, 2-for-4, and Moody, 1-for-2. Mon-Rose was 7-for-11.

Orion committed 13 fouls and Mon-Rose, 10.