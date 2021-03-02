Orion splits with Tigers, Titans

by Mindy Carls correspondent

After a 44-24 loss to the Sherrard Tigers on Monday, Feb. 22, the seventh grade Orion Chargers won a 35-27 victory over the Monmouth-Roseville Titans on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Orion hosted Sherrard on Feb. 22. The Tigers ran to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and a 33-9 lead at halftime.

Will Bowers led the Chargers with six points, followed by Kale Filler, five; Bryan Peterson, four; Griffin Tennant, three, and Gavin Wilburn, Cam Engstrom and Will Clarke, two each.

Brody Ossian grabbed six rebounds; Peterson, three, and Clarke, Wilburn, Tennant and Kyler Owens, two.

Peterson pulled off two steals.

Two days later, Orion played Monmouth-Roseville in Joy. The Chargers spotted the Titans an 11-3 lead in the first quarter. Orion came back with a 7-0 advantage in the second period.

With their lead cut to 11-10, the Titans widened the margin a little with an 11-9 edge in the third quarter. The Chargers outscored their hosts 16-5 in the fourth to secure the eight-point win.

Peterson hit double digits with 12 points. Owens added six; Ossian, four; Clarke, three; Filler, Max Larson and Dylan White, two each, and Bowers, Tennant, Owen Voorhees and Engstrom, one.

Ossian and Peterson each snagged five rebounds; Owens, three, and Tennant, Voorhees, Larson, Wilburn, Engstrom, Clarke and Filler, two each.

Snatching steals were Owens, four, and Filler, Bowers, Voorhees, Larson and Clarke, two each.