Strom, Stone lead Wildcats
Annawan defeated Galva 77-34 in varsity girls basketball on Friday, Feb. 26, in Lincoln Trail Conference action.
The host Bravettes surged to a 21-7 in the first quarter.
Galva waged a nearly even battle with Annawan in the second. The Bravettes put in 18 points, but the Wildcats posted 15 with Ava Strom tossing in six, Lexi Stone five, including a trey, and Kali Yelm, four.
Annawan carried a 39-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, the Bravettes scored 38 points and the Wildcats 12.
Annawan’s Ella Manuel scored a game-high 17 points.
Galva had two girls in double figures. Strom posted 12 and Stone, 10.
Yelm added six; Sarah Kaiser, four; and Sam Wisecup, two.
Stone roped in both of Galva’s triples. Annawan had six.
At the free-throw line, the Wildcats shot 8-for-10. Stone and Kaiser were 2-for-2 and Yelm, 4-for-6. The Bravettes were 7-for-15.
Galva committed five fouls and Annawan, 12.