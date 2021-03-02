Strom, Stone lead Wildcats

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Annawan defeated Galva 77-34 in varsity girls basketball on Friday, Feb. 26, in Lincoln Trail Conference action.

The host Bravettes surged to a 21-7 in the first quarter.

Galva waged a nearly even battle with Annawan in the second. The Bravettes put in 18 points, but the Wildcats posted 15 with Ava Strom tossing in six, Lexi Stone five, including a trey, and Kali Yelm, four.

Annawan carried a 39-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the second half, the Bravettes scored 38 points and the Wildcats 12.

Annawan’s Ella Manuel scored a game-high 17 points.

Galva had two girls in double figures. Strom posted 12 and Stone, 10.

Yelm added six; Sarah Kaiser, four; and Sam Wisecup, two.

Stone roped in both of Galva’s triples. Annawan had six.

At the free-throw line, the Wildcats shot 8-for-10. Stone and Kaiser were 2-for-2 and Yelm, 4-for-6. The Bravettes were 7-for-15.

Galva committed five fouls and Annawan, 12.