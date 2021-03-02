Tigers over Chargers in Sherrard

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion kept Sherrard close in the early going of the varsity girls basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 25, in the Tiger gym.

Sherrard fired in a trey in the opening seconds, and the Tigers added a free throw with about 2:45 to go in the first period.

With 1:25 to go in the period, Charger Jenna Drish fired in a basket. Seconds later, Courtney Farwell hit for two to tie the score at 4-4.

Drish netted a free throw to give Orion the lead at 5-4 as the second quarter began.

But the lead didn’t last long as the Tigers edged ahead.

Adah Swanson tossed in two baskets and Jennie Abbott another one to help Orion stay only two points back at 11-9, but Sherrard would outscore the guests 10-2 over the last four minutes of the period. Orion’s only basket in that time came from Ella Sundberg.

The Tigers took a 21-13 lead into intermission.

After the second half began, Sherrard put nine points on the board while holding Orion to four in the third period.

As the clock ticked under two minutes, Abbott fed the ball to Courtney Farwell for two points. Seconds later, Farwell passed to Swanson for a basket.

The fourth quarter began with Sherrard leading 30-13.

Farwell converted a putback early in the period.

With a couple of minutes left in the game, Sundberg stole the ball. At the other end of the floor, Kamryn Filler took advantage of the steal with a basket.

Orion’s final points came on Mary Mohr’s dramatic half-court buzzer-beater.

Chargers scoring were Swanson and Farwell, six points each; Mohr and Drish, three apiece, and Abbott, Filler and Sundberg, two each.

Orion had one trey, Mohr’s, and Sherrard had six.

The Chargers sent only Drish to the free-throw line, and she shot 1-for-2. Meanwhile, the Tigers were 7-for-17.

Orion was whistled for 16 fouls and Sherrard for seven.