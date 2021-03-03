Away games tough for Orion girls

by Mindy Carls correspondent

During February, the road was a tough place for Orion’s varsity girls basketball team.

Riverdale defeated Orion 55-29 on Thursday, Feb. 11.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Rockridge topped Orion 49-32.

Monmouth-Roseville won 47-25 over Orion on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

In the Riverdale game, Courtney Farwell scored eight points; Adah Swanson, six; Jennie Abbott, five; Marly Lillibridge, three; Kamryn Filler, Mary Mohr and Hailey James, two each; and Ella Sundberg, one.

Orion’s only triple spun off Abbott’s fingers.

At the free-throw line, the Chargers were 6-for-8. Filler and Farwell were 2-for-2 and Lillibridge and Sundberg, 1-for-1.

The team nabbed 43 rebounds, with 10 by James, seven each by Abbott and Farwell, six by Jenna Drish, four by Swanson, three apiece by Mohr and Sundberg, and one by Filler.

Orion’s nine assists were distributed among Abbott and Drish, two each, and Swanson, Madeline Nightingale, Sundberg and James, one apiece.

Lillibridge pulled off three of Orion’s five steals. Abbott and Swanson made one each.

James and Lillibridge each blocked a shot.

The Chargers were whistled for 17 fouls.

At Rockridge, Farwell broke into double figures with 10 points. Mohr was close with nine.

James added four; Riley Filler, three; and Abbott, Swanson and Drish, two each.

Mohr had all three of the Charger triples.

At the charity stripe, Orion was 7-for-9. Abbott and Farwell shot 2-for-2 and Filler, 3-for-4.

The Chargers hit the boards for 37 rebounds. Drish grabbed eight; Farwell, six; James, five; Abbott, Filler and Mohr, four; Swanson, three; Sandberg, two, and Nightingale, one.

Orion totaled nine assists, with Abbott, Filler and Farwell dishing two each and Mohr, Sandberg and James, one apiece.

Of the four Charger steals, James had two and Abbott and Drish, one each.

James and Farwell each blocked a shot.

Orion committed 10 fouls.

During the Mon-Rose game, Drish tossed in seven points; James, six; Abbott and Farwell, four each; Swanson, three; and Riley Filler, one.

The Chargers put in five of 10 free throws. Drish was 3-for-4 and Swanson and Filler, 1-for-2.

Orion retrieved 41 boards. James went up for 17; Drish, seven; Filler, six; Farwell, four; Abbott and Swanson, three, and Mohr, one.

Abbott made two assists and Drish and James, one each.

Of the 11 steals, Abbott, Swanson and James had two each and Nightingale, Filler, Mohr, Drish and Sundberg, one apiece.

Orion was hit with 10 fouls.