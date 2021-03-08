Geneseo bowlers continue undefeated in three more matches

contributed by Denise Ford

The boys took on the Hall Bowling Team on March 2 and came away with the win. Sebastian Einfeldt led the way with a high game of 277 and high series of 654. Jacob Endress contributed to the win with a 592 series and Landon Pruett had a strong showing with a 588 series. Other varsity bowlers included Justin Ford and Tyler Durnell. The JV team was also in action and were led by Gabe Durnell with a 453 series and Carson McKeag with the high game of 159. Other JV bowlers included Trevor Keogh, Logan Palmer, Brent Hansen, Aidan McConville and Russell Brown.

The Geneseo boy’s bowling team remain unbeaten! The boys travelled to Sterling on March 3 and came away with the win. Sebastian Einfeldt shot an impressive 672 series and also had high game of 267. Landon Pruett was close behind with a 641 series and a 266 game. Tyler Durnell and Jacob Endress also had a strong showing. Matt Krohn and Justin Ford added to the win. The JV boys were also victorious. Gabe Durnell shot a 546 series and Kaden Splear had the high game of 205. Rounding out the team Andrew Thoene, Aidan Grafft, Jonathan Widger and Carter VanKlaveren.

On March 4, the boys took to their home lanes and beat West Central 3527-1883. Jacob Endress was top bowler with a 640 series. Tyler Durnell had high game with a 263 and was close behind with a 635 series. Sebastian Einfeldt, Landen Pruett, Matt Krohn and Justin Ford added to the victory. The JV boys also had an impressive showing posting a 3293. Gabe Durnell came away with high game 261 and high series 600. Andrew Thoene was just 13 pins behind with a 587 series. Added to their win included Aidan Graffft, Nathan Johnson, Kayden Splear and Jonathan Widger.