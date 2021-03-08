Geneseo girls bowlers remain undefeated

by Beth Welbers

Lady Leafs bowlers remain undefeated after a matchup with the Kewanee girls at home in Lee' Lanes in Geneseo with a cumulative score of 3074 to 2356.

Top scorer for the Leafs was Madison Holevoet, 210, followed by Breann Keller, 206 Tricia Elden, 185, Jenna Morrone, 190, Miranda Roemer, 166, and Allison States, 150, Madison Holevoet had the best series with 616.

Kewanee girls top numbers came from Aspen Schudanth,199, followed by Mya Mirocha, 166, Katelyn Witte, 159, Terelynn Whitcher, 148, Thalia Padilla, 123, and Tammy Anders, 112. Aspen Schudiath had the best series with 539.

Geneseo Sophomores also played, with Katelyn Emerick high scores of 126, Chloe Biel, 125, Bailey Riley, 108, Lacey Dunker and Delaney Fouts tied at 102, and Alicia Ibanez with 100. High series for the sophomores was Katelynn Emerick with 349.