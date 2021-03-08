Lady Leafs lead Western Big 6 Conference

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

With the victory over Rock Island Alleman on Saturday, March 6, the Lady Leafs moved into leading the Western Big 6 conference, one game ahead of Rock Island.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, March 9, the Lady Leafs will face the Rock Island girls at Rock Island with hopes of winning their second Western Big 6 title in the two years Geneseo has been in the WB 6 conference.

In the game with Alleman on Saturday, March 6, Geneseo totaled 65 points to Alleman’s 45.

Sophomore Annie Wirth led the Leafs with 13 points, 9 rebounds and four steals in the matchup.

Wirth has an optimistic attitude after three wins for the week and believes the Lady Leafs will clinch their second WB 6 title.

Geneseo Coach Scott Hardison said the Lady Leafs were “really balanced in scoring and we had six girls with more than 6 points each which continues to show the depth of our team throughout the year.”

Alleman Coach Steve Ford is in his first year as head coach at Alleman and Hardison commented, “I think he is really doing a great job. The Pioneers have gotten markedly better since the beginning of the season.

“Geneseo senior Brenna McGuire had her best game of the year and chipped in 6 points late in the game and made a couple of really nice post moves.” Hardison said. “I thought senior Faith Henderson really sparked the team’s energy in the second quarter when she got into the game. It was her defense and her screening on the offensive end that really got us going, he said.

“We have one week left with three games on the road and we hope to continue the winning streak we have going right now,” the Geneseo coach said.