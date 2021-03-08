Lady Leafs record win over Moline

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

The game between Geneseo and Moline on Tuesday, March 2, was a victory for Geneseo and keeps them tied in Western Big 6 standings with Rock Island.

In commenting about the matchup with Moline, Coach Scott Hardison said, “I think we played our most complete half of the season in the game against Moline. The first half of the game we shared the ball, played really good defense and we controlled the boards.”

Hardison noted that Moline “made some nice adjustments and we struggled to react early in the third quarter, but after an ‘And 1’ bucket, we settled down and continued to play our game.”

Juniors Kammie Ludwig and Ali Rapps led the Leafs in scoring with 18 points each.

“I thought Ali shot the ball as well as I have seen her from the 3-point arc and Kammie had another steady offensive effort for us on Tuesday,” Hardison said, and added that Ludwig is within 20 points of passing 1,000 in her three years at GHS.

“I have confidence in all of Ali’s (Rapps) shots, even when she doesn’t and I don’t think any of her shots even touched the rim. She was hot at shooting Tuesday.”

Sophomore Annie Wirth contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds and Hardison said, “Annie was a key contribution on both ends of the floor, and as a sophomore she continues to get better every night on the varsity floor.”

“It’s hard for other teams to play against Annie (Wirth) and Abbi and Maddi Barickman and Kammie (Ludwig). We’re long,” he said. “Long and quick.”

The Lady Leafs view their last five games like the postseason and Hardison explained that if a team makes a run to the State Tournament, it’s six games. The Leafs had six games left whey they played and defeated Moline.

“Even though because of Covid, there will not be a State Tournament this year, we told our girls to act like our last six games of the season is our tournament run this year.”