Orion 7th graders split games

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion seventh graders improved their record to 4-1 with a 42-22 win at Knoxville on Monday, March 1.

The Chargers tangled with the Rockridge Rockets and suffered a 38-33 loss on Wednesday, March 3.

Orion had a 10-6 lead over Knoxville in the first quarter on March 1, and kept rolling up the score with a 14-2 advantage in the second period. The second half was closer, with the Chargers posting 18 points to 14 for the Blue Bullets.

Bryan Peterson and Max Larson paced Orion with seven points each, while Kyler Owens added five; Gavin Wilburn, Will Bowers and Kale Filler, four each; Owen Voorhees, three, and Griffin Tennant, Ethan Wardlow and Will Clarke, two apiece.

Peterson grabbed 10 boards; Cam Engstrom, four; John Fulkerson, three, and Bowers and Wardlow, two each.

Getting steals were Bowers and Owens, four apiece; Voorhees, three; and Larson and Fulkerson, two each.

Assists were credited to Filler, three; Bowers and Owens, two apiece, and Engstrom, Clarke and Peterson, one each.

Two days later, Orion clung to a 6-5 lead over Rockridge at the end of the first quarter. The Rockets knotted the score 18-18 at halftime. Rockridge outscored Orion 20-15 in the second half.

Peterson tossed in six points; Wilburn, Filler and Larson, five each; Owens, four; Engstrom, three; Bowers and Voorhees, two apiece; and Clarke, one.

Going up for rebounds were Bowers and Peterson, five each; Fulkerson, three; and Engstrom and Brody Ossian, two apiece.

Passing for assists were Bowers and Owens, two each.

Pulling off two steals each were Bowers, Fulkerson, Owens, Peterson and Filler, two apiece.