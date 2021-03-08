SUBSCRIBE NOW
Orion 8th grade basketball

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion eighth graders Anthony Clark and Duncan Adamson teamed up for 35 points in a 48-40 win at Prairieland Conference rival Knoxville on Monday, March 1.

Two days later, Rockridge defeated host Orion 45-16 in another conference game.

Knoxville surged to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter, but Orion charged to a 17-9 lead in the second. The Blue Bullets clung to a 23-21 lead at halftime, only to have the Chargers sizzle the nets for 27 points in the second half. Meanwhile, the hosts put in only 17.

Clark tossed in 18 points; Adamson, 17; Maddux Arnold, seven; Ryan DeBaillie, four, and Gavin Awbrey, two.

Arnold had the only Charger trey. The Blue Bullets had eight.

At the free-throw line, Orion was 11-for-21. Awbrey was 2-for-2 and Adamson, 7-for-12. Knoxville was 4-for-6.

Officials whistled Orion for 11 fouls and Knoxville for 14.

On Wednesday, the first quarter was fairly close with Rockridge taking a 12-5 lead. In the second period, the Rockets posted 22 points while holding the Chargers to two.

The second half saw Rockridge outscoring Orion 11-9.

Adamson and Arnold spun in five points each; Clark, four, and Awbrey, two.

Arnold roped in the sole Orion triple. Rockridge had six.

The Chargers hit one of 11 free throws, while the Rockets were 3-for-3.

Orion committed four fouls and Rockridge, 10.