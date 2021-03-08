Orion nips Sherrard in Overtime

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion edged Sherrard 58-57 in overtime of a Three Rivers West game on Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the Charger gym.

The Chargers led 33-25 at intermission, but the Tigers exploded for 23 points in the third while holding their hosts to 11.

Down by four with eight minutes to play, Orion put 11 points on the board to seven for Sherrard in the fourth.

In overtime, the Chargers posted three points and the Tigers, two.

Brady Hartman of Sherrard led all scorers with 26 points.

Will Dunlap topped the Chargers with 18. Adam Burgert added 12 points; Cade Weiss, nine; Chance Stropes, eight; Josh Spranger, seven, and Will Lawson, four.

Each team roped in four treys. Weiss and Burgert each had two.

Orion made 10 of 14 free throws. Lawson hit 2-for-2; Dunlap, 6-for-7; and Spranger, 1-for-2. Sherrard shot 5-for-11.

The Chargers were whistled for 15 fouls and the Tigers for 14.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, Orion overwhelmed Galva 70-25 in non-conference action.

The Chargers thundered to a 23-4 lead in the first quarter and 42-15 at the end of the first half.

Orion outscored Galva 18-6 in the third period and 10-4 in the fourth.

The Chargers did much of the damage from beyond the arc. They hit 11 treys, including four each by Abram Anderson and Burgert, two by Weiss and one by Ty Comer. Galva had none.

Four Chargers finished in double figures — Anderson, 16; Burgert, 15; Weiss, 14; and Dunlap, 10. Spranger tossed in four; Lawson and Comer, three each; Jarrett Thornburg and Stropes, two apiece; and Luke Johnson, one.

Orion shot 3-for-5 at the free-throw line. Burgert was 1-for-1 and Lawson and Johnson each 1-for-2. Galva was 11-for-18.

The Chargers were hit with 19 fouls and the Wildcats with seven.

Sophomore game

Trailing Sherrard 22-18 at halftime on Wednesday night, the Orion sophomores put together a strong second half to win 44-33.

Orion sizzled the nets for 26 points while holding Sherrard to 11.

Charger Trey Erdmann led all scorers with 13 points. Kane Lieving added 10 points; Cole Kimball, eight; Elijah Soukup and Landon Gekas, five each; Kameron Weaver, two; and Caiden Mielke, one.

Orion sharpshooters rifled in three treys, two by Kimball and one by Gekas. Sherrard had one three.

The Chargers made 11 of 16 free throws. Lieving was 4-for-4; Soukup, 1-for-1; Erdmann, 5-for-8; and Mielke, 1-for-2. The Tigers were 2-for-5.

Orion was hit with 12 fouls and Sherrard with 13.