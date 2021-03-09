Final salute to GHS senior gymnasts at home

submitted by Michelle Pischke

The GHS gymnastics team hosted Oswego on Wednesday, March 3. The team also honored their five seniors and families before the meet- Addison DePauw (manager), Grace Girten, Melani Hodge, Olivia Johnson, and Evie Wilson. At the only home meet of the year, the seniors were able to compete in front of family and make their final salute as Mapleleafs on their home floor. Coach Larry Ward said, “This group of seniors has been with us over ten years. They have always been exceptional leaders. They are excellent students, kind friends to their teammates, and talented gymnasts. Their work ethic has set the standard in our gym for our team. They will be missed.”

At the end of the night, the Oswego team topped Geneseo in the varsity, junior varsity, and junior varsity 2 competitions. Oswego rosters a very large team, so all 3 levels were able to be contested.

In the varsity competition, all five Geneseo gymnasts competed in the all-around. Sophomore Addison Pischke had the highest varsity finish for Geneseo placing 2nd in the all-around (31.45). Senior Melani Hodge followed close behind with a 31.1 all-around placing her 3rd. Evie Wilson (30.45), Alexa Jolly (29.95), and Grace Girten (28.7) rounded out the varsity team all-around with 4th, 5th & 6th place finishes. Pischke placed 3rd(T) on vault & floor, 4th on beam, and 8th on bars. Hodge finished 5th on bars and 7th on beam, floor & vault. Wilson was 5th(T) on beam, 6th on vault, 7th on bars, and 9th(T) on floor. Jolly placed 3rd (T) on vault, 5th on floor, 8th on beam, and 10th on bars. Girten brought home 9th place finishes on floor(T), bars, beam & vault.

In the junior varsity standings, sophomore Amelia Henkhaus led the team with a 2nd place all-around finish (29.65). Henkhaus placed 1st on vault & floor(T), 4th on beam, and 7th on bars. Sophomore Emily Wilshusen finished with a 29.1 all-around score to place 3rd. Wilshusen was 1st(T) on floor, 3rd(T) on vault, 5th on beam, and 8th on bars. Junior Taylor Vandevoorde tied for 4th in the all-around (28.8); she was 2nd on vault, 3rd on bars, 6th on beam, and 9th on floor. Juniors Reagan Lommell (28.40) and Triston Highton (27.85) finished 8th & 9th in the all-around. Lommell was 3rd on vault, 6th on bars, and 7th on beam & floor(T). Highton placed 3rd on beam, 5th on floor, and 10th on vault & bars.

In the junior varsity 2 competition, freshman Brooke Boone finished 5th with an all-around score of 27.0. Boone was 1st on vault, 2nd(T) on floor, 3rd on bars, and 8th on beam. Senior Olivia Johnson was 7th in the all-around (23.5), 6th on beam & floor, 8th on vault, and 9th on bars. Sophomore Aubrey Brumbaugh placed 8th in the all-around with a 23.1. She was 6th on vault, 7th on bars, 9th on beam, and 10th on floor. Sophomore Jordyn Sedlock placed 9th in the all-around (22.2), 1st on floor, 9th on bars, and 10th on beam & vault.

Junior Mallory Setser (21.4) finished 7th on beam and 11th on vault. Junior Ava Williams competed on bars, beam, and floor; her highest finish was 8th on bars. Freshman Skylar Wainscott placed 7th on vault & floor.

Coach Chris Ward was pleased with the performances of her seniors, especially on floor. She was also happy with her teams’ scores and finishes against a talented Oswego team. “It was a great finish for us. We have not had the practice time this year, but the (girls’) enthusiasm and determination prevailed.”