Orion Charger boys split with Spartans, Steamers

by Mindy Carls correspondent

The Orion Chargers rode over the Ridgewood Spartan boys 73-53 in a non-conference game on Thursday, March 4.

Host Orion opened the varsity boys contest with a 24-11 lead in the first quarter. In the second, Orion had a 17-16 edge over Ridgewood.

The Chargers outscored the Spartans 32-26 in the second half.

Ridgewood’s Ganon Greenman topped all scorers with 22 points, including a 10-for-12 performance at the free-throw line. Greenman is the all-time leading scorer for the Ridgewood program and AlWood High School.

Cade Weiss and Will Dunlap each threw down 17 points for Orion. Josh Spranger added 10; Adam Burgert, nine; Chance Stropes, eight; Will Lawson, five; Abram Anderson, four; and Kaden Hass-Meguffy, three.

The teams put on a clinic at the three-point line. Orion sharpshooters roped in eight treys, include five by Weiss and one each by Anderson, Lawson and Burgert. Ridgewood fired in five.

Orion made three of five free throws. Hass-Meguffy was 1-for-1 and Anderson and Dunlap, 1-for-2. Ridgewood was 18-for-22.

The Chargers were whistled for 18 fouls and the Spartans for 10.

Orion won the sophomore game 42-34. The Chargers led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter. Ridgewood came back 13-11 in the second, but still trailed 22-19 at intermission. Orion had a 20-15 edge in the second half.

Jase Brokaw scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Chargers. Kane Lieving added 10; Trey Erdmann and Gus Nedved, five each, and Kameron Weaver and Lucas Dunlap, four apiece.

Erdmann and Nedved each fired in a three. The Spartans had four of them.

Orion made two of six free throws, with Weaver shooting 2-for-2. Ridgewood had no freebies.

The Chargers were whistled for nine fouls and the Spartans for eight.

In a Three Rivers West game the next night at Fulton, the Steamers overcame the Chargers 52-44.

Fulton outscored Orion 15-4 in the first quarter. The Chargers made up some of the gap in the second, when they put 15 points on the board while holding the Steamers to 10.

The second half was close, with Fulton putting 27 points on the board and Orion 25.

Dunlap tied Fulton’s Connor Barnett for game-high scoring honors with 16 points. During the game, Barnett crossed 1,000 career points.

Also scoring for Orion were Stropes, 11; Burgert, six; Weiss, five; Spranger, four, and Jarrett Thornburg, two.

Weiss and Stropes each connected on a three. Fulton had five.

Orion put in 12 of 15 free throws. Stropes shot 4-for-4 and Dunlap, 8-for-11.

Fulton was 7-for-16.

The Chargers committed 19 fouls and the Steamers, 12.