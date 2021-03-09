Stone's 25 points lead Galva girls

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Led by Lexi Stone’s 25 points, three Galva girls scored in double figures in a 64-52 loss to Ridgewood on Monday, March 1.

The Spartans topped the Wildcats 25-18 in the first quarter, then 12-10 in the second and 14-7 in the third. Galva had a 17-13 edge in the fourth quarter of the Lincoln Trail Conference game.

Kali Yelm poured in 13 points and Ava Strom, 10. Kendall Rogers added three and Brooklyn Taylor, one.

Galva roped in four triples, all by Stone. Ridgewood had seven.

At the free-throw line, Galva made 10 of 21 free throws. Stone hit 3-for-4; Kelm, 3-for-5; and Taylor, 1-for-2. Ridgewood was 12-for-26.

Each team committed 20 fouls.

In another Lincoln Trail Conference game on Friday, May 5, United outscored Galva 32-14 on the way to a 52-38 win. The Wildcats had a 24-20 edge in the second half.

Scoring for Galva were Stone and Strom, nine points each; Yelm, eight; Rogers, five; Alexis Spivey, three; Sarah Kaiser, two, and Taylor, one.

The Wildcats had no treys and the Red Storm had five.

At the charity stripe, Galva was 13-for-23. Stone hit 7-for-7 and Taylor and Rogers, 1-for-2. United was 15-for-21.

Officials whistled Galva for 18 fouls and United for 22.