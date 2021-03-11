Ridgewood Roundup

by Tom Akers correspondent

Spartans Pounce Early on Wildcats

Brecken Adamson led a Spartan attack that put the Galva Wildcats on their heels from the opening minutes all the way to the end of the game on Tuesday, March 2nd in Galva. Adamson, along with Mackenzie Brown and Brooke Jackson each hit from beyond the arc giving Ridgewood a 25 to 18 advantage on their way to a 64 to 52 win in LTC action.

Adamson would end up with seven points in the opening eight minutes, finishing with a dozen for the night. Jackson finished with a season high eleven points and Brown ended up with eight points.

Ridgewood held their lead in the second quarter going into the half ahead 37 to 28. Senior Kendall Lewis heated up in the third quarter dropping six of her team high fourteen points in the third as Ridgewood doubled up Galva scoring fourteen points to the Wildcat’s seven to take a 51 to 35 lead into the fourth.

The Spartans closed out the game getting back on the bus with the twelve point win in the books. Hannah Maher added nine points in the Spartan win.

Vikings Split With Wildcats

The Cambridge Vikings hosted the Galva Wildcats in a junior high matchup boys basketball matchup on Monday, March 1st. The seventh grade fell behind early, trailing 38 to 12 at the half with the final score reading 44 to 24 Galva.

Gavin Franks led the Vikings with fifteen points, eight of them coming in the fourth quarter. Hayden McCleary Larson had five points while Karter Hayes and Cameron Stiles each put in a basket apiece for two points.

Ashtin Staley and Waylon Tucker each had fourteen points as the eighth grade rolled to a 34 to 9 win over the Wildcats. Cambridge led 15 to 2 at the half on their way to the twenty five points win. Owen Anderson added six points for the Vikings.

Cambridge Battles Costa

The Cambridge Vikings hosted Costa in a matchup on Tuesday, March 2nd in Cambridge. The seventh grade fell behind by seven after the first six minutes. Costa increased their lead to twenty at the half and won by the final score of 47 to 29.

Gavin Franks knocked down three from beyond the arc to lead the Vikings with twenty three points while Hayden McCleary-Larson, Karter Hayes, and Marshall Secymore each scored two points in the game.

Ashtin Staley dropped in twenty three points including twelve in the second half as the eighth grade won by ten 38 to 28 in the second game. The Vikings led by three after the first quarter and by four at the half. Owen Anderson had four points in the win.

Spartans Too Strong for Bravettes

Kendall Lewis and Brecken Adamson combined for forty three points as the Ridgewood Spartans blew past the Annawan Bravettes Friday, March 5th at Annawan High School. Lewis led the charge with twelve first half points while Adamson slammed the door shut in the second half with twenty three second half points to lead the Spartans to the 81 to 72 point win.

Ridgewood took command early using a full court press to take the early 23 to 14 point lead over Annawan. The Spartans used their height advantage dumping the ball inside to Adamson and Hannah Maher who had twelve of her fourteen points in the first half.

Annawan tried pressing the Spartans but the Ridgewood backcourt navigated through it throughout the second quarter to up their lead to sixteen points going into the half ahead 48 to 32.

The second half saw Adamson and the rest of the Spartans outscore Annawan 22 to 17 in the third quarter to go ahead 70 to 49. Annawan managed to close the gap in the fourth quarter as the Spartans emptied their bench to get the 81 to 72 win.

Heidi Leander led the fresh/soph with eight points as the Spartans trailed by fifteen at the half and lost by the final score 54 to 28. Mya Brown and Ciara Clark each had five points apiece for Ridgewood.