Geneseo Athletic Director Joe Nichols addresses Football Guidelines

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

The first Geneseo football game is with Galesburg (today) Friday, March 19, at Bob Reade Field at Geneseo High School. Freshman/sophomore game will be at 5 p.m. prior to the start of the varsity game, scheduled for 7 p.m. There will be no general admission tickets to the public.

GHS Athletic Director Joe Nichols said he is “very happy for our players to have the opportunity to compete in real games.”

He has seen a different atmosphere at the high school since student-athletes are allowed to have sports and competition…”The energy within the high school has improved dramatically once we started sports back up. The vast majority of people has been fantastic and has kept the perspective that we are fortunate to have our kids playing again, and have not gotten tangled up in trivial things that we have no control of.”

“We wish we could have 5,000 people at every game like normal, and we know right now, that is impossible,” he said. “Our teams get to play and it is easy to forget what it was like without them, and we begin to expect certain things we used to think of as normal. We just hope everyone can remember that we are bound by certain parameters from many different governing bodies in order to keep our student-athletes competing.”

Geneseo is allowed to have 20 percent of their seating capacity at home football games.

“Due to this restriction, we will not be offering any general admission tickets to the public,” he said. We will distribute tickets to all our players and participants - 4 tickets for each game. We also will allow a certain number of students into each game.”

Visiting fans will not be allowed into any Western Big 6 games and Nichols said, “With all of the tickets we distribute, we will have around 1,000 people in the stands. We will allow the fans to use the bleachers, but ask that they maintain social distancing throughout. We also will allow for spectators to bring in chairs.”

THE VARSITY SCHEULE

3/19/21, Friday– vs. Galesburg – 7 p.m. – GHS Bob Reade Field.

3/26/21, Friday - @ Sterling – 7 p.m. – Sterling High School.

4/05/21, Monday - @ Alleman – 1 p.m. Soule Bowl in East Moline.

4/10/21, Saturday – vs. Quincy – 1 p.m. - GHS Bob Reade Field.

4/16/21, Friday - @ Rock Island – 7 p.m. Rock Island High School.

4/23/21, Friday vs. Moline – 7 p.m. – GHS Bob Reade Field.

THE FROSH/SOPH SCHEDULE

3/19/21, Friday – vs. Galesburg – 4:15 p.m. – GHS Bob Reade Field.

3/26/21, Friday - @ Sterling – 5 p.m. – Sterling High School.

4/05/21, Monday - @ Alleman – 11 a.m. – Soule Bowl in East Moline.

4/10/21, Saturday – vs. Quincy – 11 a.m. – GHS Bob Reade Field.

4/16/21, Friday – @ Rock Island – 5 p.m. – Rock Island High School.

4/26/21, Friday – vs. Moline – 5 p.m. – GHS Bob Reade Field.