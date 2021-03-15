Geneseo Girls end season with 11 game winning streak

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

GENESEO 54 –ROCKRIDGE 40

The 2021 Geneseo girls’ basketball season has been “a season to remember” for players, coaches and fans.

After sealing the WB 6 conference title on Tuesday, March 9, at Rock Island, the Lady Leafs finished their season with victories over Rockridge on Thursday, March 11, and at Sterling on Friday, March 12.

After 15 games in the Covid-shortened season, the Lady Leafs ended on an 11 game winning streak and a 13-2 record.

“We picked up a non-conference game with Rockridge because we were not able to reschedule the Alleman game which had been postponed due to the pandemic,” Varsity Coach Scott Hardison said.

“We won 54-40 and were able to play all 11 girls on our team in each half,” Hardison said. “We were up 22 points in the second quarter and coasted form there for the victory.”

The coach said, “It was a really balanced scoring effort on the night. We were led in scoring by Kammie Ludwig and Ali Rapps, who both had 13 points. Maddi Barickman had 11 points and Abbi Barickman had 9 points.”

The contest with Rockridge was the Barickman’s last light to play and Hardison said, “The Barickman twins are seniors and they finished their high school basketball careers in style before leaving for a travel volleyball tournament on the weekend.”

GENESEO 75 – STERLING 64

On Friday night, March 12, the lady leafs continued their winning ways by going on the road and defeating the Sterling Golden Warriors in their final game of the season. - Score of 75 to 64.

The victory came without three starters on the evening – the Barickman twins and Ali Rapps, but we still came out victorious,” Coach Scott Hardison said.

“Four senior players in their last game – Lily Wiese, Faith Henderson, Allie Mackey and Brenna McGuire, stepped up and played bigger roles for our team,” he said. Each of them played a vital role in the victory to end their high school basketball careers.”

Geneseo’s outstanding junior Kammie Ludwig led the scoring with 34 points, and Hardison said the key to the game was the defense the entire team played on the Borum twins form Sterling. Those two average about 45 points together in each game, and we held them to under 20.”

Hardison commented about the 2021 season and said, “Even though it was a different season due to Covid-19, we are really glad we got to play this year and winning the conference was the only thing we had to play for, and we were able to accomplish that.

We will miss the six seniors that are graduating this year and they will leave a void in the program, but they have taught us how to be a basketball player and student-athlete that we will always remember.