Charger duo teams for 35

Will Dunlap burned the nets with 19 points and Adam Burgert poured in 16 to lead Orion to a 57-43 win over Mercer County in varsity boys basketball on Wednesday, March 10, in the Charger gym.

Orion opened the non-conference game with an 18-11 lead in the first quarter. Dunlap hit for 10 points and Abram Anderson fired in a three to keep Orion in front at 13-11.

The Chargers started to build the lead when Burgert connected on a trey and Chance Stropes on a deuce.

In the second quarter, Dunlap scored to give Orion a 23-13 lead. With 12 points, he had only one less than Mercer County’s entire roster.

Burgert had a triple and two field goals to extend Orion’s lead to 15 at 28-13. At that point, he had 11 points.

Before the quarter ended, Dunlap converted an old-fashioned three and Stropes turned in a basket. Orion went into halftime with a 33-23 advantage.

After halftime, a couple of quick baskets brought the Golden Eagles within six at 33-27. But the Chargers went on a 9-0 run, with Josh Spranger tossing in two buckets and Dunlap scoring on a putback. Burgert wrapped up the surge with a three.

Stropes netted two free throws for a 44-31 lead.

Spranger whipped the ball to Will Lawson for two points. Seconds later, Spranger himself scored to push the Orion lead back to 15 points at 48-33.

The Golden Eagles scored the final four points of the third, and the first two of the fourth. But Dunlap hit for two to get the Chargers going again.

Almost halfway through the fourth, Cade Weiss fired in a three. As the final minute ticked off the clock, Weiss put in two from the free-throw line.

Burgert tossed in the final two Charger points.

Besides 19 points from Dunlap and 16 from Burgert, Spranger and Stropes each had six; Weiss, five; Anderson, three, and Lawson, two.

The Chargers had five treys, three from Burgert and one apiece from Weiss and Anderson. Mercer County had only one.

Orion was a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line. Burgert was 3-for-3; Weiss and Stropes, 2-for-2; and Dunlap, 1-for-1.

Officials whistled Orion for 14 fouls and Mercer County for 11.

Mercer County won the sophomore game 48-35. The Golden Eagles outscored the Chargers 24-10 in the first half, although the hosts had a 25-24 edge in the second.

Trey Erdmann finished with 13 points; Kane Lieving, 11; Landon Gekas, Kameron Weaver and Lucas Dunlap, three each; and Elijah Soukup, two.

Erdmann and Gekas each roped in a three. Mercer County had four.

Orion was 7-for-14 at the free-throw line. Erdmann hit 4-of-7 and Weaver and Dunlap, 1-of-2. Mercer County hit 6-of-13.

The Chargers committed 14 fouls and the Golden Eagles, 12.