by Claudia Loucks correspondent

The Geneseo Maple Leafs opened their season on Monday, March 15, with a 4-2 win over the United Township High School Panthers. The game was held on the pitch indoors on the turf of the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. Junior forward Hunter Holke scored two goals and one assist. Sophomore Conner Nelson also contributed a goal for Geneseo.