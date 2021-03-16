Geneseo girls still winning

Geneseo girls notched another win this week, when they met with the Erie team. Final scores were Geneseo 2952 and Erie 2268.

Jenna Morrone led the scoring for the Leafs with a series of 561, and a high score of 224. She was followed by Breann Keller, 556 series with 207 best game. Madison Holevoet rolled a 526 with a 202 best game, followed by Miranda Roemer's 482 and 182 best. Tricia Elden racked up a 447, and 187 best, with Allison States coming in at 380 and 156 best game.

Sydney Melton was the high series of Erie, with a 472. followed by teammates Berkely Eggers, 410, Alison Croegart, 372, Naudia Riteman with 353, Hannah Neumiller, 338 and Khloee Rangel with 323.

Junior Varsity also put another one in the win column with a 2217 over Erie's 1199. Geneseo's Allyson Ford was the top series of 460, with a best game of 176, followed by Katelynn Emerick 424, best of 165, Paige Swain 368 and 139 best, Tessa Wilebeski with 332 and 129 best, Laney Dunker with 317 and 130 best, and Hope Krohn with a series 316 and best of 115.