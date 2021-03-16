Lady Wildcats split two

Ryan Welbers, correspondent

This week the Galva Lady Wildcats had two games in a span of two days. The first matchup for The Lady Wildcats was a home matchup against the rival ROWVA Tigers. Kendall Rogers put up four points in the first to help give the Lady Wildcats the first quarter lead of a score of 8-7. Despite Lexi Stone hitting two three pointers in the second quarter, ROWVA outscored Galva by 7 points to close out the half. The ROWVA Tigers would not relinquish the lead for the rest of the game. The leading scorers for the Lady Wildcats were Kali Yelm with 10 and Lexi Stone with 9. The final score being a 32-58 loss for Galva.

Two days later the Lady Wildcats, never one to get down, came back with a resounding victory in their away game against the Midland Timberwolves. Kali Yelm led the team in scoring with 24 points, including three three pointers in the second quarter, and following it up with two more after the break. The second leading scorer for the Lady Wildcats was Ave Strom with 13 including 9 points in the 4th quarter. It was the Lady Wildcats resilience that led them to come out on top by a score of 55 to 44.