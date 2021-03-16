Orion 7th grade finish 5-3

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion Middle School’s seventh graders split their final games to finish the boys basketball season with a 5-3 record.

The Chargers dropped a 33-17 game versus the Mercer County Golden Eagles on Monday, March 8, in Joy.

MerCo outscored Orion 18-7 in the first half and 15-10 in the second.

Scoring for Orion were Kyler Owens, five; Gavin Wilburn and Owen Voorhees, three; and Kale Filler, Max Larson and Bryan Peterson, two each.

Owens and Cam Engstrom pulled down three rebounds each and Wilburn, two.

Voorhees and Owens had three steals each.

On Wednesday, March 10, Orion spoiled Sherrard’s undefeated bid with a 32-31 win on the Tigers’ own floor.

The Chargers edged the hosts 8-6 in the first quarter, only to have the Tigers roar back with an 11-7 effort in the second. After intermission, Orion outscored Sherrard 11-8 in the third period. Each team had six points in the fourth.

Owens finished in double figures with 12. Will Bowers added nine; Griffin Tennant and Filler, three each; Larson and Will Clarke, two apiece, and Engstrom, one.

Nabbing rebounds were Bowers and Filler, three each; Engstrom, Clarke and Peterson, two apiece; and Brody Ossian, Owens, Larson, Dylan White and Tennant, one each.

With steals were Owens, four; Bowers, three; Larson, two; and Filler and Voorhees, one apiece.

Assists were credited to Filler, Bowers and Owens, two each, and Clarke and Larson, one apiece.