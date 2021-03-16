Orion 8th graders crush MerCo

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion Middle School’s eighth graders defeated Mercer County 39-23 on Monday, March 8, in Joy.

The Chargers controlled the game from the beginning, rolling up a 10-1 lead in the first period. They outscored the hosts 8-4 in the second and 12-7 in the third. The Golden Eagles had an 11-9 edge in the fourth.

Scoring for Orion were Jake Bainbridge, nine; Anthony Clark, eight; Duncan Adamson and Gavin Awbrey, seven each; Nolan Buchen, five; and Ryan DeBaillie, three.

Orion sharpshooters had four treys and MerCo, none. Adamson, Awbrey, DeBaillie and Buchen each had one.

At the free-throw line, Orion netted five of their attempts. Adamson and Clark made two each and Bainbridge, one. Merco hit three of their tries.

The Chargers were whistled for 10 fouls and the Golden Eagles for 11.

Sherrard defeated Orion 48-21 in the season finale on Wednesday, March 10.

The Tigers led 26-12 at halftime and outscored the guests 22-9.

Maddux Arnold scored eight points; Adamson, six; Awbrey, five; Clark, two.

Orion fired in three triples, with Arnold contributing two and Adamson, one. Sherrard had eight.

The Chargers were 8-for-16 at the charity stripe. Adamson was 3-for-4 and Awbrey 5-for-9. The Tigers were 4-for-8.

Orion committed eight fouls and Sherrard, 12.